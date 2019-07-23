Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 61,286 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8,668.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,142 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.