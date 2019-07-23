Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.26

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $17.69. Carrefour shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 2,024,583 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.33 ($21.32).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

