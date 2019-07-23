Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading Down 0.4%

Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32, approximately 3,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

