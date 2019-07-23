Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.
Shares of COF stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $305,543,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
