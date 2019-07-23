Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $305,543,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

