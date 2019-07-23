Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given a $118.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.95.

COF traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 2,275,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock worth $4,272,897. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 278,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

