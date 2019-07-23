Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given a $118.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.95.
COF traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 2,275,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26.
In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock worth $4,272,897. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 278,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.