Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given a $111.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has been given a $111.00 target price by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.34. 2,275,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

