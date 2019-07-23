Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 5,085 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 505,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128,550 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 69,339,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,260,430. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

