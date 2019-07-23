Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,101,000 after buying an additional 312,465 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,105,000 after buying an additional 704,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 29,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $2,205,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,299 shares of company stock valued at $87,391,455. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.97. 1,937,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $281.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

