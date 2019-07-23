Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,879. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.19.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

