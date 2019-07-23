Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 107,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth $4,470,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $108.90.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

