Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

