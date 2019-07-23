Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,154,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,720,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,672 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 485.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 273,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 226,981 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,366. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

