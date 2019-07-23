Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks comprises about 2.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

