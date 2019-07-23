Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) a $620.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $537.79. 613,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,473. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,005,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,165 shares of company stock worth $12,115,282 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

