Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.04. 1,094,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,266. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.3982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.03.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

