Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,615. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.70.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

