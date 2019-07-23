Canaccord Genuity Raises Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Price Target to C$7.61

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.61 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUF.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.07 and a 12-month high of C$6.43.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

