Canaccord Genuity Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of $784.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$77.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 54,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,219.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,973,314.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

