Canaccord Genuity Boosts Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $68.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,463. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 902,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

