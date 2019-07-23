Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.59

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and traded as low as $57.21. Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 4,925 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.50.

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

