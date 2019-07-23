Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 2,990,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14.

