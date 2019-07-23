Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,966. The company has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $116.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

