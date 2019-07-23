Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,789. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

