Calton & Associates Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF comprises about 1.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.32. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12-month low of $1,994.28 and a 12-month high of $2,480.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86.

