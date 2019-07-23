Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $182,400,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 11,144,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

