Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Position Lifted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $76,512,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $63,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,815 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 877,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 687.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.66.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. 3,899,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,650. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

