C J Advisory Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

C J Advisory Inc cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of C J Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

