C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,563. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.