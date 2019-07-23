C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.4% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 776,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,338. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

