Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BRKS opened at $40.09 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $156,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,962.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $284,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,516.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,163 shares of company stock worth $893,669. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 992,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

