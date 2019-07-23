Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE BIP opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

