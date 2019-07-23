Brokerages Set TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) PT at C$7.75

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

TSE:TMR traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,889. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.65 million and a PE ratio of -32.94.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

