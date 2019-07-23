Brokerages Set Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) PT at $31.00

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYKE. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.