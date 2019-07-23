Brokerages Set Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) PT at $18.00

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 49.23%.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
