Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $17.64

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,406. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.