Brokerages Set $20.00 Target Price for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prevail Therapeutics an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 882,352 shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

NASDAQ PRVL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 133,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,659. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

