Brokerages Expect Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.41. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tableau Software.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. First Analysis downgraded Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $27,822.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 11,828 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $1,443,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,276,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,045. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DATA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tableau Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Tableau Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tableau Software by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.57. 802,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

