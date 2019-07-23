Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.24 Million

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $643.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $648.88 million. Kennametal posted sales of $646.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 849,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

