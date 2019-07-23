Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

BEDU traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 59,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $692.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.16 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

