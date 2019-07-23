Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.01.

Linde stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.69. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

