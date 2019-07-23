Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,066. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.01.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

