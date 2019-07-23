Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,148.05. The company had a trading volume of 914,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

