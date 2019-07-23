Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,203.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 2,306,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

