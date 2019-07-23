Boltwood Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,475,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. 3,577,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

