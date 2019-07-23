Boltwood Capital Management Sells 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $4,894,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.