Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,157 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,535,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 3,175,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

