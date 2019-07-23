Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 570 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 274,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,227. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

