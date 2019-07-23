Boltwood Capital Management Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $122.42. 1,542,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $37,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869 over the last 90 days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

