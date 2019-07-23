Boltwood Capital Management Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $122.42. 1,542,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $37,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869 over the last 90 days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
