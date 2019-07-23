Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $500.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $373.07. 3,249,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.71. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.