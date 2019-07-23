Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $460.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.06.

Shares of BA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.71. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

